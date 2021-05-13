Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 3,630 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.77% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $835,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 28,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.60. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

