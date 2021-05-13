Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $929,000 Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 64.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,444,000 after acquiring an additional 996,628 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,318 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.35.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $155,874.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $371,856.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,945 shares in the company, valued at $884,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 510,572 shares of company stock valued at $95,775,883 in the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TDOC opened at $140.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.96 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.17 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

