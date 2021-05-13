Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 299,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 471,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 317,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after buying an additional 41,832 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

SPYG stock opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.72. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $61.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

