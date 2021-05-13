Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 711 Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 51,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 32.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 103,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares during the last quarter.

Get Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund alerts:

Shares of CAF opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.