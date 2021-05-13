Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flexion Therapeutics updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ FLXN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.89. 28,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.64. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Earnings History for Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit