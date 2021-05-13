Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flexion Therapeutics updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ FLXN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.89. 28,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.64. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

