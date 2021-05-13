Flossbach Von Storch AG Buys 234,508 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 211.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,508 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.09% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $157,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $456.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,902. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $475.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $324.35 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

