Flossbach Von Storch AG Decreases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,650 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 82,169 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $14,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.43. The company had a trading volume of 155,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,402. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $82.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average of $77.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

