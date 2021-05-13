Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $410.39 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,689,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215,880 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.4% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in PayPal were worth $410,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $241.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,974,313. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.88. The company has a market capitalization of $283.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.61 and a 12 month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

