Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $65.35 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 86.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 78,900 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Intuit were worth $65,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $400.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,347. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $109.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $402.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.65. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $270.91 and a one year high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

