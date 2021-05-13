Flossbach Von Storch AG Raises Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 562.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $445.94. 1,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.24, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.32 and a 52-week high of $466.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $430.69 and its 200-day moving average is $369.96.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

