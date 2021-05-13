Flossbach Von Storch AG Raises Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 183.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in KE were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in KE by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,631,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KE by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,237,000 after acquiring an additional 592,683 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in KE by 92.7% during the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 6,387,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,931 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in KE by 52.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,364,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,081,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,388 shares during the last quarter. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEKE stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $48.63. The stock had a trading volume of 61,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $22.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.28 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of KE in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

