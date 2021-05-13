Flowchain (FLC) Market Cap Achieves $31,331.57

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $31,331.57 and approximately $105,477.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00086012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00019207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.33 or 0.01044132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00067706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00110943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Flowchain (FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

