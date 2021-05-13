FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLIDY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Danske upgraded shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of FLIDY stock remained flat at $$4.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services solutions to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron, coal, and battery metals. The company offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

