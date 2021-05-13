Fluor (NYSE:FLR) PT Raised to $27.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its price target raised by Barclays from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FLR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research raised Fluor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fluor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of FLR opened at $23.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

