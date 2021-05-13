Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $33,000 Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 149,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,009,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after purchasing an additional 600,901 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.23. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $44.10. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. KeyCorp raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

