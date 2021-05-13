Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $99.82

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 99.82 ($1.30) and traded as low as GBX 97.90 ($1.28). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 97.90 ($1.28), with a volume of 649,668 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 99.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.35. The firm has a market cap of £593.93 million and a PE ratio of -51.58. The company has a current ratio of 46.11, a quick ratio of 46.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. Foresight Solar Fund’s payout ratio is currently -3.59%.

About Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL)

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

