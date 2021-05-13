Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,325 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises 0.4% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.2% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,917,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

