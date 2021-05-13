Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $241,000 Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of PHYS stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 20,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,906. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $16.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

