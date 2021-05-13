Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $6.70 Million Stock Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 262,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the quarter. Global X US Preferred ETF accounts for 1.7% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,433,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,956,000. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 2,629.3% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 307,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 296,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 85.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.18. 1,111,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

