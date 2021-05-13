Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $694,000 Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 13,189 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $699,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,789. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 541 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $30,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 592,142 shares of company stock valued at $33,068,581. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MC. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.58. 4,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,872. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.54.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.24%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

