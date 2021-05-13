Foresight Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IP stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.51. The company had a trading volume of 65,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.52. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.