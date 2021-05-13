Foresight Wealth Management LLC Sells 82 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 599.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $255,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,778,000 after acquiring an additional 286,607 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 400,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,838,000 after acquiring an additional 261,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $547.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,694. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $578.03 and a 200-day moving average of $539.22. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.56 and a 12 month high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $11,027,119. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALGN. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

