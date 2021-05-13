Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FWONK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.30. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.58 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 5,965.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

