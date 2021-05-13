Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.24

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.24 and last traded at $39.24, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%.

About Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

