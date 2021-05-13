Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3962 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Fortis has raised its dividend payment by 15.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fortis has a payout ratio of 71.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fortis to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $45.20 on Thursday. Fortis has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortis will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTS. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

