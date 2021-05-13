Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will announce $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.65. Fortive posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,447,173 shares of company stock valued at $104,586,498 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.47. 1,502,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fortive has a 12 month low of $52.46 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.56. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortive (FTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit