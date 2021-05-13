Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will announce $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.65. Fortive posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,447,173 shares of company stock valued at $104,586,498 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.47. 1,502,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fortive has a 12 month low of $52.46 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.56. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

