Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Director Acquires $11,488.86 in Stock

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Director Kenneth A. Hoxsie bought 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $11,488.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 86,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FSP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,070. The firm has a market cap of $539.86 million, a P/E ratio of -245.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $6.78.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,990,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,499,000 after purchasing an additional 783,415 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth about $37,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,166,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,467,000 after buying an additional 62,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,856,000 after buying an additional 172,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 67,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

