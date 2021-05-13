Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. Frank’s International has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $792.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Frank’s International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Frank’s International by 3.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Frank’s International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Frank’s International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Frank’s International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

