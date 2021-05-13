Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$6.60 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Freehold Royalties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.16.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$8.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.42. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$3.19 and a one year high of C$9.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -247.92%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

