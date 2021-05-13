Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.55 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will report $5.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $3.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $22.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.19 billion to $24.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.02 billion to $26.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCX. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

FCX stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.97. The company had a trading volume of 35,990,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,718,965. The company has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.28 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,500.00%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,174,716 shares of company stock valued at $76,058,651. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 53,753,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067,867 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $910,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,466,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,643 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $146,627,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

