Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Downgraded by TheStreet

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Frequency Electronics stock opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. Frequency Electronics has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $87.45 million, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter.

In other Frequency Electronics news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $66,724.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 30,918 shares of company stock valued at $364,018. 41.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEIM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 6,836.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Frequency Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Frequency Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 35,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $994,000. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

