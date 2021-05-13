Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FSNUY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

FSNUY stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.32. 13,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,753. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

