Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.42

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 84235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSNUY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26.
About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
