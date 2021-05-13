FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.