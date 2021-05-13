Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 33.30%.

Shares of Fuel Tech stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.21. 44,327,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $66.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 6.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $7.04.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.