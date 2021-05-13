FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.89. Approximately 1,546,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 36,732,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 5.33.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,193,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $236,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133,237 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 572.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,606,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $20,553,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,230,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,633,000 after acquiring an additional 901,124 shares in the last quarter. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.