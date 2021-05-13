Function X Achieves Market Cap of $145.28 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001153 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $145.28 million and $1.64 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Function X has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,244.30 or 1.00404803 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00047726 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00011849 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.69 or 0.00227189 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000928 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004354 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000662 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 251,849,728 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.