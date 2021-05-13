FUNToken (FUN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15.04 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 13th. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. FUNToken has a market cap of $345.36 million and approximately $15.04 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00084969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00018782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.93 or 0.01093213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00068749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00111113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00060642 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

