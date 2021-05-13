Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ FUSN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.59. 1,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,383. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FUSN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

