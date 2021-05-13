FY2021 EPS Estimates for Absolute Software Corp. (TSE:ABS) Decreased by Desjardins

Absolute Software Corp. (TSE:ABS) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Absolute Software in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Absolute Software’s FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$38.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.45 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

