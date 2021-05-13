FY2021 EPS Estimates for Absolute Software Corp. (TSE:ABS) Decreased by Desjardins

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Absolute Software Corp. (TSE:ABS) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Absolute Software in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Absolute Software’s FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$38.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.45 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit