FY2021 EPS Estimates for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Lifted by Analyst

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.15 price target on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$212.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.40 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.30.

CEU opened at C$1.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$417.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.40. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.99.

In other news, Director John Michael Hooks purchased 96,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,560.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 978,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,632,133.31. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$111,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,725,712 shares in the company, valued at C$3,278,852.80. Insiders sold 191,233 shares of company stock worth $340,939 over the last quarter.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

