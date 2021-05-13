FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tecnoglass Inc. Increased by Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) – Analysts at Colliers Securities upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tecnoglass in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGLS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

TGLS opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $730.86 million, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 151,884 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 758,240 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tecnoglass by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 197,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 73,271 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tecnoglass by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the period. 15.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0275 dividend. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

