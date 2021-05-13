FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Lifted by Colliers Securities

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) – Colliers Securities increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Manitowoc in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.38 million.

MTW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

NYSE:MTW opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $863.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $15.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at $26,092,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Manitowoc by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,081,000 after purchasing an additional 566,985 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Manitowoc by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 546,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Manitowoc by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 456,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at $4,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

