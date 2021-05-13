FY2021 EPS Estimates for Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Transcontinental in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.30.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$622.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$596.10 million.

Transcontinental has a twelve month low of C$23.27 and a twelve month high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

