FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Sesen Bio, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sesen Bio in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27).

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of SESN opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. Sesen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $401.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SESN. TRV GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter worth $10,638,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 17,732.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,296,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after buying an additional 1,017,591 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,911,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 894,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 482,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.