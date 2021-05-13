G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Sells $597,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $597,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 529,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,590. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $870.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. On average, equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2,062.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 176,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 168,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 13.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,827,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after acquiring an additional 159,467 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 31,107.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 66,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

See Also: Bull Market

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit