G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Sells $597,000.00 in Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $597,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 529,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,590. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $870.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. On average, equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2,062.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 176,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 168,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 13.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,827,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after acquiring an additional 159,467 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 31,107.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 66,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

