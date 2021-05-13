Gartner (NYSE:IT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.250- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.40 billion.

IT stock traded up $6.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $229.60. 586,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner has a 52 week low of $106.60 and a 52 week high of $239.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.00.

In other Gartner news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,021 shares of company stock valued at $22,654,712 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

