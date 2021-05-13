Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Price Target Raised to $11.50

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperformer rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GATO opened at $12.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.85. Gatos Silver has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

In other news, insider Adam Dubas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,982.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip Pyle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $180,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,941,000. Exor Investments UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,828,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,668,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 165,090 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter valued at about $4,616,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.