GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GCP. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter valued at $88,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.82. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.92. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.