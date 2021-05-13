Geier Asset Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Geier Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Geier Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,822,000 after purchasing an additional 342,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,862,000 after purchasing an additional 179,916 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $370,950,000 after acquiring an additional 22,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,668,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.68. The firm has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,917,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,968,446. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,727 shares of company stock valued at $23,028,286 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.